Hepion Pharmaceutical's Lead Drug Shows Antifibrotic Effects In Animal Studies
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) has announced positive results from an in vivo study of CRV431.
- In this study, the mouse model was treated for eight weeks with oral dosing of CRV431, or two comparator drugs, obeticholic acid, and elafibranor.
- Fibrosis was reduced by 47% with CRV431, 35% with obeticholic acid, and 37% with elafibranor, relative to vehicle controls.
- The company says that the results highlight a relatively short course of CRV431 treatment that can exert beneficial effects at an advanced stage of liver disease.
- Price Action: HEPA shares trading 0.89% higher at $2.12 in market hours on the last check Tuesday.
