Novartis' Radioligand Therapy Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Prostate Cancer Study
Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) says that its Phase 3 VISION study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 hit both co-primary endpoints on overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival for prostate cancer patients. Details were not disclosed.
- Investigators tried to treat progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients, comparing it against the standard of care.
- The VISION trial results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and included in U.S. and E.U. regulatory submissions.
- 177Lu-PSMA-617 is an investigational PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy, a type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope.
- After administration into the bloodstream, 177Lu-PSMA-617 binds to prostate cancer cells that express PSMA, a transmembrane protein, with high tumor-to-normal tissue uptake.
- Once bound, emissions from the radioisotope damage tumor cells, disrupting their ability to replicate and triggering cell death.
