Greenwich LifeSciences Could See Another Spike in Stock in Early April

On December 8, 2020, Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI) share price closed at $5.20 per share. Greenwich LifeSciences published its 5-year breast cancer data from a Phase IIb trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium conference on December 9, which showed 0% breast cancer recurrences over 5 years of follow-up. On that day, the company's stock spiked to $158 per share and closed at $57 per share, surging the next day to $128 per share and closing at $72 per share.

The company experienced another spike in share price on March 8, 2021, opening at $23 per share, spiking at $53 per share, and closing at $37 per share. On March 8, Greenwich announced that Dr. Jaye Thompson would be brought on full time to lead the GP2 Phase III trial in the fight against breast cancer.

Greenwich could see a third one when it announces more GP2 data on April 9-10 at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) annual meeting, when the company will release the final 5-year immune response results from its Phase IIb trial.

The Breast Cancer Battle and how GP2 Works

It's been predicted that 1 out of 8 U.S. women (12.4%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

Greenwich LifeSciences, a public biopharmaceutical company based in Houston, Texas, is currently working on developing GP2, a novel peptide immunotherapy that aims to help combat breast cancer. With positive results from previous studies, the company is in the process of planning a Phase III clinical trial.

GP2 is derived from the HER2/neu protein, which is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including breast cancer. Tumors with an elevated expression of HER2/neu protein are known to be highly aggressive and can result in increased disease recurrence and worsening prognosis.

In a Phase IIb clinical trial conducted in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting, no breast cancer recurrences were observed after a median of 5 years of follow-up, if the patient was fully immunized. Additionally, GP2 treatment has been well-tolerated and no serious adverse events related to GP2 immunotherapy were reported. The study, led by MD Anderson, was placebo-controlled in 16 sites with a total of 96 patients.

Dr. Thompson, who will be leading the Phase III clinical trial, commented, "I am excited to begin managing our Phase III clinical trial for recurrent breast cancer. Our drug is addressing a critical unmet need. Over 3 million U.S. breast cancer survivors need safe and effective drugs to prevent metastatic breast cancer recurrence." She added, "The fact that our GP2 Phase IIb clinical data showed no breast cancer recurrences over 5 years gives me confidence that GP2 has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives."

Meet the Team

While investors certainly got excited about Dr. Thompson who has 30 years of experience managing over 200 clinical trials, Greenwich's team also includes CEO Snehal Patel with 30 years of experience working in biopharma and Wall Street, CMO Joe Daugherty, who has assisted over 20 public and private biopharma companies, and Chairman David McWilliams, who on top of 45 years of experience served as CEO of 2 private and 3 public biotech companies. The management team also owns the majority of the shares of Greenwich.

Investment Opportunity

Greenwich closed its IPO on September 29, 2020, and closed a follow-on offering on December 22, 2020, raising a total of $36 million.

With such large spikes in share price on December 9 and March 8, 2021, the company could see a similar trend when it releases the immune response results around April 9-10 and again later this year as it may announce the final 5-year safety data.

