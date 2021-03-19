FDA Updates Fact Sheets For Eli Lilly, Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapies Under Emergency Use

The FDA updated its fact sheets on the monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments for COVID-19 from Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), highlighting additional data on the vulnerability of the emerging COVID-19 variants to each of the mAb therapies.

“Some variants can cause resistance to one or more of the mAb therapies authorized to treat COVID-19,” FDA said. “Health care providers should review the authorized fact sheets for information on the use of the authorized mAb therapies against currently circulating viral variants.”

The U.S. government stopped the distribution of Lilly’s bamlanivimab, in California, Nevada, and Arizona because of the variant originating in California.

As per FDA’s revised fact sheet for bamlanivimab, a substantial reduction in responsiveness to mAb therapies was observed for all the variants studied, except for the one originating in the U.K.

Updated fact sheet showed that Lilly’s combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab was better against all variants than bamlanivimab alone.

Updated fact sheet for Regeneron’s cocktail therapy combining casirivimab and imdevimab showed a minimum reduction in susceptibility against the variants.

Price Action: LLY shares were up 0.3% at $184.50, and REGN shares were trading 0.98% higher at $479.3 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.