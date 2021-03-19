 Skip to main content

Oramed Shares Gain On COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Venture Pact

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP) has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture focused on developing oral COVID-19 vaccines.

  • The new company, Oravax Medical Inc, will use Oramed's proprietary POD oral delivery technology and Premas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.'s novel vaccine technology
  • Oravax's orally delivered COVID-19 vaccine candidate is a virus-like particle (VLP) triple antigen vaccine that targets three structural proteins.
  • In a pilot animal study, the oral COVID-19 vaccine promoted both systemic immunity through Immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common antibody in blood and bodily fluids that protects against viral infections, and Immunoglobulin A (IgA).
  • Oravax will start a clinical study during the second quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: ORMP shares are trading 3.65% higher at $9.66 on the last check Friday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General

