Hoth Therapeutics Inks Research Pact For Critical Studies Of HT-006 Antibiotic
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has entered into a Research Agreement with the University of Cincinnati Research Institute to perform critical antimicrobial characterization studies with HT-006 as part of the streamlined drug development plan.
- HT-006 is under development as a potential treatment for multi-drug resistant bacterial lung infections, such as hospital-acquired pneumonia, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia.
- Hoth previously licensed the HT-006 technology for commercial evaluation from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.
- The research plan includes critical antimicrobial in vitro characterization studies for HT-006 in alignment with the FDA's program for "antibacterial therapies.
- The company says that this streamlined program allows for nonclinical animal studies to reduce clinical studies required for approval.
- Price Action: HOTH gained 3.3% at $2.19 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
