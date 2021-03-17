 Skip to main content

Hoth Therapeutics Inks Research Pact For Critical Studies Of HT-006 Antibiotic

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has entered into a Research Agreement with the University of Cincinnati Research Institute to perform critical antimicrobial characterization studies with HT-006 as part of the streamlined drug development plan.

  • HT-006 is under development as a potential treatment for multi-drug resistant bacterial lung infections, such as hospital-acquired pneumonia, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia.
  • Hoth previously licensed the HT-006 technology for commercial evaluation from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.
  • The research plan includes critical antimicrobial in vitro characterization studies for HT-006 in alignment with the FDA's program for "antibacterial therapies.
  • The company says that this streamlined program allows for nonclinical animal studies to reduce clinical studies required for approval.
  • Price Action: HOTH gained 3.3% at $2.19 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: antibioticsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts FDA General

