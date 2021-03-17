Immatics Stock Trading Higher As Cell Therapy Program Shows Anti-Tumor Activities In Pretreated Cancer Patients
Immatics NV (NASDAQ: IMTX) has announced a clinical data update from the dose-escalation cohorts of the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating its ACTengine product candidates IMA201, IMA202, and IMA203.
- Data showed that first anti-tumor activity with 9 out of 10 evaluable patients showing disease control.
- Tumor shrinkage was observed in 8 out of 10 patients, including one partial response.
- Robust T cell engraftment and persistence post-infusion was observed across all three trials and were measurable for up to 9 months.
- T cell infiltration into the tumor site was observed in all evaluable patients with available serial tumor biopsies.
- Overall, all product candidates demonstrated a manageable safety and tolerability profile.
- Most frequent adverse events included expected cytopenias associated with lymphodepletion in all patients and transient low to moderate cytokine release syndrome observed in most patients.
- No dose-limiting toxicities were observed in patients treated with IMA201 and IMA202.
- One patient receiving IMA203 at dose level 2 experienced dose-limiting toxicity that was transient and fully resolved within 48 hours after onset.
- Price Action: IMTX shares are trading 28.9% higher at $14.99 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General