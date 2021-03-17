Amathus Therapeutics, Merck In Agreement For Neurodegenerative Disease-Targeted Therapies
Privately-held Amathus Therapeutics has entered into a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to develop novel small molecule therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Amathus will be responsible for identifying and progressing novel chaperone activators through preclinical discovery.
- Merck has the option to acquire Amathus Therapeutics and its pipeline of mitochondrial-targeted candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and renal diseases.
- Amathus will receive an upfront payment from Merck. If Merck exercises its option, Amathus will be eligible for milestone payments associated with candidates' successful development above $500 million per program.
