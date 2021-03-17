 Skip to main content

Amathus Therapeutics, Merck In Agreement For Neurodegenerative Disease-Targeted Therapies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 9:51am   Comments


Privately-held Amathus Therapeutics has entered into a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to develop novel small molecule therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases.

  • Under the terms of the agreement, Amathus will be responsible for identifying and progressing novel chaperone activators through preclinical discovery.
  • Merck has the option to acquire Amathus Therapeutics and its pipeline of mitochondrial-targeted candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and renal diseases.
  • Amathus will receive an upfront payment from Merck. If Merck exercises its option, Amathus will be eligible for milestone payments associated with candidates' successful development above $500 million per program.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.35% at $76.54 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General

