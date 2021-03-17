AbbVie Shares Drop As Review For Upadacitinib US Application In Psoriatic Arthritis Pushed Back For Three Months
The FDA has extended the review period AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) supplemental marketing application for upadacitinib to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.
- The updated action date has been extended three months to late Q2 2021.
- AbbVie was recently asked to submit an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for upadacitinib in psoriatic arthritis.
- The FDA said it would require additional time for a full review of the submission.
- Separately, AbbVie received a similar request from the FDA related to the upadacitinib application in atopic dermatitis, which is being prepared and submitted to the FDA shortly.
- This year, the European Commission approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib, 15 mg) for active psoriatic arthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis.
- Price Action: ABBV shares dropped 6.6% at $103.6 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.