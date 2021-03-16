AbbVie Seeks To Offload Allergan's Women's Health Unit: Reuters

With blockbuster Humira’s U.S. patent coming closer to expiry, AbbVie Inc’s (NYSE: ABBV) is reportedly in talks to sell the $5 billion women’s health portfolio acquired from Allergan to pay off debt and focus on new areas.

According to Reuters, AbbVie is working with Morgan Stanley to auction off the portfolio, including the Lo Loestrin Fe birth control pill.

The potential sale has reportedly attracted interest from CVC Capital Partners.

Humira’s U.S. patent protection is expiring in 2023, and AbbVie needs to pay down some $143.7 billion of debt.

In 2018, then-Allergan CEO Brent Saunders laid out plans to sell the company’s women’s health and infectious disease units but then decided to hold on.

The Allergan deal boosted AbbVie’s kitty with the Botox franchise and $16 billion in annual revenue to work ahead of losing U.S. patent protection for Humira.

Women’s health portfolio generates a 12-month EBITDA of $500 million and could be valued ten times.

According to sources, CVC could use the AbbVie division to bulk up its portfolio company Theramex.

Price Action: ABBV shares are trading 0.2% higher at $110.48 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.