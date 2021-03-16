Annovis Bio Stock Is Trading Higher After Parkinson's Med Shows Improvement In Speed, Coordination
Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) reported positive interim data from Phase 2a trial evaluating ANVS401, its lead drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD).
- In one test that measures the speed of execution, the results were statistically significant, showing that while PD patients are slow in coding boxes, treatment with ANVS401 improves their performance, whether compared with baseline or placebo.
- Another test that measures coordination showed an improvement in movements and was statistically significant. The treated group had the same number of complications before and after one month of treatment, suggesting they were stable, while the placebo group got worse.
- Tests measuring the severity and progression of the disease showed that the placebo-treated group either stayed the same or performed worse than at baseline.
- The ANVS401-treated group either stayed the same or performed better than at baseline.
- There was one mild adverse event (dizziness) that could have been ascribed to the drug treatment. However, this side effect was experienced by only one placebo patient.
- Before and after treatment, patients' cerebral spinal fluid and plasma were collected to measure biomarkers, and several psychometric studies were conducted to measure function in PD patients.
- The complete study data, including a dose-ranging analysis in 40 PD patients, is anticipated in June or July of this year.
- Annovis Bio targets advancing ANVS401 in late-stage studies by the end of this year.
- Price Action: ANVS shares were trading 25.1% higher at $42.55 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
