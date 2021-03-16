 Skip to main content

Suspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 8:02am   Comments
The World Health Organization said that global distribution of the AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine remains unruffled, though much of Europe has stopped using the shot after reports of blood clots in some people shortly after immunization, reports Washington Post.

  • The EMA has not recommended that authorities suspend the use and WHO also came out to advise against halting vaccinations.
  • Sweden and Latvia are the latest European countries to pause the vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precautionary measure.
  • The reassurance from WHO comes as Australia said that it would continue to use the vaccine, which successfully protects against the infection. 
  • Thailand’s prime minister also became the country’s first person to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot after the country briefly halted its rollout due to blood clot concerns in Europe.
  • Bloomberg notes that Africa Centers for Disease Control is reviewing the shot amid the possible safety concerns.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are trading 2.58% higher at $50.03 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

