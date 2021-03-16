Suspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report
The World Health Organization said that global distribution of the AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine remains unruffled, though much of Europe has stopped using the shot after reports of blood clots in some people shortly after immunization, reports Washington Post.
- The EMA has not recommended that authorities suspend the use and WHO also came out to advise against halting vaccinations.
- Sweden and Latvia are the latest European countries to pause the vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precautionary measure.
- The reassurance from WHO comes as Australia said that it would continue to use the vaccine, which successfully protects against the infection.
- Thailand’s prime minister also became the country’s first person to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot after the country briefly halted its rollout due to blood clot concerns in Europe.
- Bloomberg notes that Africa Centers for Disease Control is reviewing the shot amid the possible safety concerns.
- Price Action: AZN shares are trading 2.58% higher at $50.03 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
