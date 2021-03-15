 Skip to main content

FDA Clears Histogen's HST-003 Early-Stage Study For Knee Cartilage Regeneration

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 9:04am   Comments
The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Histogen Inc's (NASDAQ: HSTO) HST-003 Investigational New Drug application and said it could initiate Phase 1/2 trial.

  • The planned study of HST-003 evaluates the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix implanted within microfracture interstices, and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure.
  • The trial will start in the second quarter of 2021, utilizing the $2M grant from the Department of Defense.
  • In January this year, the agency has verbally notified the company that it has additional questions about the HST-003 IND package.
  • Price Action: HSTO shares increased 11.8% at $1.51 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

