Altimmune's Shares Are Trading Higher On Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate's Promising Action In Animal Studies
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has reported additional preclinical data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.
- The data showed that a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID provided 100% protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- The studies showed that all animals that received AdCOVID survived and had no observed weight loss.
- Initial immunogenicity analysis showed mean antibody levels of about 1 mg/mL, suggesting that the serum IgG antibody response against the spike protein was robust.
- In a separate lab study, a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID resulted in a greater than a 1000-fold reduction in replicating virus in the nasal cavity and respiratory tract following the infection.
- In February, the FDA signed off the company's investigational new drug application for commencing the Phase 1 study of AdCOVID.
- The studies had previously demonstrated that serum IgG and respiratory mucosal IgA titers in mice treated with AdCOVID were maintained for at least six months following a single intranasal vaccination. The memory B cells specific for spike antigen were found in the lymph nodes when assessed 5.5 months post-vaccination.
- Together, these new data demonstrate that a single vaccination with AdCOVID in preclinical models leads to a sustained systemic and mucosal immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- On Friday, Lonza Group, the company's manufacturing partner, said it would dedicate a manufacturing suite for clinical and commercial production of AdCOVID at its facility near Houston, Texas.
- Price Action: ALT shares increased 9.9% at $18.4 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General