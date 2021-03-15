 Skip to main content

Altimmune's Shares Are Trading Higher On Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate's Promising Action In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has reported additional preclinical data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.

  • The data showed that a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID provided 100% protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • The studies showed that all animals that received AdCOVID survived and had no observed weight loss.
  • Initial immunogenicity analysis showed mean antibody levels of about 1 mg/mL, suggesting that the serum IgG antibody response against the spike protein was robust.
  • In a separate lab study, a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID resulted in a greater than a 1000-fold reduction in replicating virus in the nasal cavity and respiratory tract following the infection.
  • In February, the FDA signed off the company's investigational new drug application for commencing the Phase 1 study of AdCOVID.
  • The studies had previously demonstrated that serum IgG and respiratory mucosal IgA titers in mice treated with AdCOVID were maintained for at least six months following a single intranasal vaccination. The memory B cells specific for spike antigen were found in the lymph nodes when assessed 5.5 months post-vaccination.
  • Together, these new data demonstrate that a single vaccination with AdCOVID in preclinical models leads to a sustained systemic and mucosal immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • On Friday, Lonza Group, the company's manufacturing partner, said it would dedicate a manufacturing suite for clinical and commercial production of AdCOVID at its facility near Houston, Texas.
  • Price Action: ALT shares increased 9.9% at $18.4 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General

