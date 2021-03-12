Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Presses Capital Raise Button
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) priced an underwritten public offering of 1.81 million common shares at $7 per share, a discount of 11% on the last close price of $7.87 on Thursday.
- It will raise gross proceeds of approximately $12.65 million.
- Underwriters can purchase up to an additional 271,071 shares, and the offering will close by March 16.
- Cyclacel intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and capital expenditures.
- In 2021, the company will commence streamlined Phase 1/2 clinical studies, initially of oral fadraciclib and subsequently of oral CYC140, in a broad range of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
- The clinical development plan for these studies calls for parallel evaluation of different schedules of the two agents in multiple cohorts.
- The studies aim to identify clinical activity which may lead to registration-enabling studies.
- In February, the company announced proforma cash on hand of $37.7 million, which would be sufficient to fund planned operations, including research and development, through early 2023.
- Oppenheimer is acting as the sole book-running manager for the public offering.
- Price Action: CYCC shares are down 4.7% at $7.5 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.
