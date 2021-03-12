Why ContraFect, Evoke, Altimmune, Novavax Are Moving Friday

Among the health care stock movers Friday are ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

Here's why the stocks are moving.

ContraFect Bags BARDA Funding: ContraFect, a biotech focused on developing treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections, said late Thursday BARDA has awarded $86.8 million in funding for supporting the pivotal late-stage study of exebacase as a treatment option for blood stream infection as well as infection of the heart's inner lining caused by the staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

If the Phase 3 data proves to be positive, BARDA could extend additional financial assistance upon achievement of key milestones to advance the investigational asset through FDA approval and completion of post-approval commitments.

Evoke Plunges On Gimoti Disappointment: Evoke was pulling back sharply following the release of its fourth-quarter results. The company's fourth-quarter revenues were below par at $23,000, as Gimoti sales trailed expectations.

In November, H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju said he expects Gimoti sales of $1.2 million for 2020.

Gimoti nasal spray, the company's first commercial product, was approved in late June as a treatment option for gastroparesis, a condition that affects the stomach muscles and prevents proper stomach emptying.

The net loss per share widened from 6 cents to 9 cents, while analysts estimated a wider loss of 13 cents per share.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 7-13): Conference Presentations And More Earnings

Altimmune Expands Vaccine Manufacturing Deal: Altimmune announced an expansion to its previously announced collaboration with Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization Lonza to manufacture AdCOVID.

AdCOVID is the company's single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

Under the expanded scope, Lonza will commission a dedicated manufacturing suite for clinical and commercial production of AdCOVID at its facility near Houston, Texas.

Altimmune recently started the Phase 1 study of AdCOVID following robust preclinical data. The company is bracing for data readout from the study in the second quarter of 2021.

Novavax's Final Late-Stage Vaccine Data Confirms Efficacy: Novavax's NVXCoV2373, a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, showed 96.4% efficacy against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain in a pivotal Phase 3 U.K. study.

The results also showed high level of efficacy against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants that could be resistant to currently authorized vaccines.

Reacting to the data release, H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax shares and increased the price target from $207 to $317.

The Price Action: ContraFect shares were down 3.31% at $6.14.

Evoke shares were plummeting 19.36% to $2.50.

Altimmune was down 1.84% at $16.57.

Novavax shares were gaining 4.26% to $195.63.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Data, ContraFect Secures BARDA Funding, 2 IPOs