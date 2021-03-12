NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Surges On Obesity Drug Licensing Pact With Novartis Pharma
NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) stock has more than doubled in reaction to a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.
- Sandoz developed Sanorex as an immediate-release obesity drug designed to shed pounds fast.
- The agreement encompasses all preclinical and clinical studies, data used for manufacturing, formulation data, and know-how for all products containing mazindol as an active substance, post-marketing clinical studies, and periodic safety reports.
- Under the agreement, NLS has obtained the same rights on a non-exclusive basis outside the U.S., except for Japan.
- The agreement includes the right to sublicense or assign the license to third parties.
- NLS went public in January this year and priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.
- Price Action: NLSP shares have surged 123.4% at $6.29 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: obesityBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings FDA General