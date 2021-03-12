Sanofi, Translate Bio Initiate Human Trial Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) have started a human trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, dubbed MRT5500.
- The event has triggered a milestone payment of $25 million to Translate Bio.
- The Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity (tolerability), and immunogenicity (immune response) of MRT5500.
- Participants will receive either a single dose of the vaccine or two doses 21 days apart, while three dose levels (15µg, 45µg or 135µg) will be examined.
- Interim results are expected in the third quarter of 2021.
- Last month, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) launched a new Phase 2 trial of an adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, an attempt to revive their vaccine development efforts after a setback in December last year.
- Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.7% at $48.17, TBIO shares are up 3.20% at $24.85 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.
