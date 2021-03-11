 Skip to main content

Pfizer To Contemplate Additional Production Sites After Pandemic-Related Pressure Is Over: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it is not currently talking to India over local production, and it will consider making its COVID-19 vaccine outside the U.S. and Europe only after the “pandemic supply phase” is over, Reuters reports.

  • The comments came after Reuters reported that Pfizer told the Indian government it wanted to produce the shot locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports.
  • “At this time, we are not in discussions for any additional local manufacturing for this vaccine,” said a spokeswoman for Pfizer.
  • “Once the pandemic supply phase is over, and we enter a phase of regular supplies, Pfizer will certainly evaluate all additional opportunities available,” she told Reuters.
  • Earlier this week, Pfizer, along with German BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), said they could have the capacity to make three billion doses in 2022.
  • Last month, Pfizer/BioNTech withdrew its application for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. The company failed to meet the Indian drug regulator’s demand for a small local trial on the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity for Indians.
  • Earlier today, real-world data from Israel suggests that PFE/BNTX’s COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are up 3.95% at $101.89, while PFE is down 0.16% at $34.88 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

