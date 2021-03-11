 Skip to main content

PhaseBio Recruits BioVectra As Manufacturing Partner For Bentracimab

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 11:11am   Comments
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAShas signed BioVectra as its manufacturing partner for its bentracimab as it ushers the drug through Phase 3.

  • PhaseBio licensed bentracimab from AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), the maker of blood thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor), in 2017.
  • It is a monoclonal antibody fragment that counters the effects of Brilinta by binding to the drug and its active metabolite.
  • Under the deal, BioVectra will manufacture the active ingredient of bentracimab for use in those clinical trials and commercialization if it’s approved.
  • Price Action: PHAS shares increased 2.6% at $4.17 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

