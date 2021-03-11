 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson Poised To Win European Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 9:26am   Comments
The European Medical Agency has recommended conditional marketing approval for Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for those over 18 years of age.

  • The bloc seeks to speed up the sluggish inoculation campaign and boost its supplies of vaccines.
  • The COVID-19 shot is the fourth to be Ok’d for use in the EU after vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Oxford University / AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
  • Also, note that the commission is under pressure for slow vaccine approvals and is reportedly considering emergency approvals as a faster alternative to lengthy conditional marketing authorizations.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.7% higher at $160.18 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

