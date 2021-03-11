The Daily Biotech Pulse: Contrasting COVID-19 Treatment Readouts From Roche, Vir, Delay In Kadmon's FDA Review, Alzheimer's Data From Prothena

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs March 10)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) (announced FDA approval for Fotivda for the treatment of kidney cancer)

(NASDAQ: AVEO) (announced FDA approval for Fotivda for the treatment of kidney cancer) BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB)

(NASDAQ: BCAB) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)

(NASDAQ: BCRX) Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT)

(NASDAQ: BOLT) Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM)

(NASDAQ: CGEM) Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (reacted to fourth-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: HBIO) (reacted to fourth-quarter results) IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA)

(NASDAQ: IDYA) Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (announced fourth-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: NARI) (announced fourth-quarter results) Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)

(NASDAQ: MGTA) Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS)

(NASDAQ: MRNS) Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX)

(NASDAQ: RNLX) Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY)

(NASDAQ: RUBY) Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX)

(NASDAQ: SRDX) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows March 10)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM)

(NASDAQ: EPZM) Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR)

Stocks In Focus

FDA Extends Review Period For Kadmon's Graft-Versus-Host Disease Drug By 3 Months

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) said the FDA has extended the review period for the new drug application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease by three months.

The new PDUFA goal date is Aug. 30, as the FDA required more time to review additional information submitted by the company upon FDA request.

The stock was down 9.55% to $4.45 premarket Thursday.

Moderna Starts Dosing Patients With Modified COVID-19 Vaccines As Booster Dose In Phase 2 Study

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said the first participants have been dosed with its modified COVID-19 vaccines designed to address the potential need for booster vaccine candidates, in an amendment to the ongoing Phase 2 clinical study.

The study will enroll 60 participants previously vaccinated with mRNA-1273 in Phase 2 to evaluate booster vaccine candidates against the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.

Vir, GlaxoSmithKline Report Positive Phase 3 Results For COVID-19 Antibody Treatment

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) said an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial evaluating VIR-7831 as monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization be stopped for enrollment due to evidence of profound efficacy.

The recommendation followed an interim analysis of data from 583 patients enrolled in the COMET-ICE trial, which demonstrated an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death in patients receiving VIR-7831 as monotherapy compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial.

The companies said they intend to file for emergency use authorization in the U.S.

Vir and GlaxoSmithKline also announced results of a new study showing VIR-7831 maintains activity against circulating variants of concern, including the U.K. South African and Brazilian variants, based on lab studies.

Roche's Drug Combo Plus Veklury Flunks Late-Stage Study In Severe COVID-19 Patients

Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) announced that the global phase 3 REMDACTA study of Actemra/RoActemra with Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury versus a placebo and Veklury did not meet its primary endpoint.

This was measured by improved time to hospital discharge up to day 28 in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia receiving standard of care. No new safety signals were identified for Actemra/RoActemra in the REMDACTA trial.

The study, conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences, did not meet key secondary endpoints, which included likelihood of death, likelihood of progression to mechanical ventilation or death and clinical status.

BioXCel Completes Rolling Submission Of NDA For Schizophrenia Drug

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) said it has completed the rolling submission of its new drug application to the FDA for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II.

BXCL501 is the company's proprietary, investigational, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine. The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the NDA is complete and acceptable for filing.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 7-13): Conference Presentations And More Earnings

Bausch Announces CFO Succession Plan

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) said its CFO Paul Herendeen will be appointed to the newly created role of advisor to the chairman and CEO of Bausch Health effective June 1.

Herendeen will be succeeded as CFO by Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

Spectrum Pharma Cancer Drug Gets Fast Track Designation

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) said the FDA has granted fast track designation for poziotinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations.

Spectrum said it plans to submit a new drug application for poziotinib later this year.

The stock was rallying 30.09% to $4.28 in premarket trading Thursday.

Alkermes Gets Orphan Drug Designation For Nemvaleukin Alfa In Mucosal Melonama

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) said its investigational immunotherapy, nemvaleukin alfa, has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of mucosal melanoma by the FDA.

Aveo Appoints Chief Commercial Officer Following Fotivda Approval

Aveo announced the appointment of Mike Ferraresso to chief commercial officer. In this role, Ferraresso will be responsible for managing AVEO's commercial strategy and operations, including the commercialization of Fotivda, which was approved by the FDA Wednesday.

The stock was trading 19.11% higher premarket to $18.20.

Earnings

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) reported a loss of 26 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, narrower than the year-ago loss of $2 per share, with the increase in outstanding shares partly responsible for the improvement.

The stock was up 8.9% premarket at $16.27.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.'s (CLSD) fourth-quarter revenue plunged from $1.9 million in 2019 to $11,000 in 2020, due to lower revenues from partner licensing agreements. The net loss per share widened from 7 cents to 14 cents, while analysts estimated a loss of 11 cents per share.

In premarket trading, the stock was down 6.25% to $3.30.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $18.9 million, down 0.1% year-over-year. The loss per share widened from 29 cents to 73 cents. Analysts, on average, estimated a loss of 27 cents per share.

The stock was down 6.59% to $45.75 in after-hours trading.

Offerings

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

The stock was down 12.29% premarket at $1.57.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) will present at the Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease conference with new preclinical data demonstrating that targeting a novel epitope with PRX005, an anti-tau antibody, resulted in superior attributes for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The presentation is scheduled between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

Earnings

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open) Burning Rock Biotech Limited ((NASDAQ: BNR) (before the market open)

((NASDAQ: BNR) (before the market open) BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open) Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open) Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ACHV) (after the close) Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CAPR) (after the close) Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)

(NYSE: LCTX) (after the close) Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close) Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close) Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the close) Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NBRV) (after the close) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ELOX) (after the close) Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ONTX) (after the close) Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SPRO) (after the close) KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) (after the close)

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates