Roche's Tocilizumab, Gilead's Remdesivir Combo Fails To Improve Hospital Discharge Time in COVID-19 Study
Roche Holdings AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) has announced data from Phase 3 REMDACTA trial evaluating Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) plus Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir).
- The study did not meet the primary endpoint of improved time to hospital discharge up to day 28 in patients for Actemra + Veklury versus placebo plus Veklury.
- No new safety signals were identified in the REMDACTA trial.
- Roche will continue to evaluate data from REMDACTA, COVACTA, and EMPACTA studies, as well as other studies of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 pneumonia.
- The EMPACTA study met its primary endpoint, while the COVACTA study did not meet its primary endpoint. Both were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- REMDACTA's study failed to meet the key secondary endpoints, including the likelihood of death, the possibility of progression to mechanical ventilation or death, and clinical status.
- Complete results of the trial will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal later this year.
- Last month, data from the Recovery trial found that Actemra, when combined with steroid dexamethasone, reduced death rates by around 33% among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients.
- Recently, the FDA approved Actemra for injection for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed 2% up at $41.95 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Covid-19 Phase 3Biotech News Health Care FDA General