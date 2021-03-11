 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vir/GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy Cuts Hospitalization, Deaths by 85%, Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 5:13am   Comments
Share:

An Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended that the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial, evaluating VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) as monotherapy for COVID-19, stop enrollment due to evidence of profound efficacy.

  • The antibody treatment is being developed under a collaboration between Vir Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc' (NYSE: GSK).
  • The IDMC recommendation was based on an interim analysis of data from 583 patients, which demonstrated an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death in the VIR-7831 arm compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial.
  • VIR-7831 was well tolerated. The trial remains ongoing and blinded, with patients continuing to be followed for 24 weeks.
  • Additionally, the companies said a new laboratory study showed the therapy, VIR-7831, was equally effective against the UK, South African, and Brazilian variants of the virus.
  • Based on the findings, VIR and GSK now plan to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 antibody therapy.
  • Last week, IDMC recommended closing enrollment in the VIR-7831 arm in NIH-sponsored ACTIV Program Phase 3 trial in hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
  • Sensitivity analyses of the available data raised concerns about the magnitude of potential benefit.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are trading 38.6% higher at 65, while GSK shares are 0.06% lower at $35.58 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg
Why AnPac Bio-Medical, Surface Oncology, CorMedix Are Rallying Today
Surface Oncology To Test SRF388 Plus Keytruda Combo In Solid Tumor Settings
Cramer Gives His Opinion On United Microelectronics, Palantir And More
WHO, SII Warn Of Raw Materials Shortage For COVID-19 Shots, Cites US Law As 'Serious' Limit:' Bloomberg
Novartis Lends Support To Manufacture CureVac's COVID-19 Shots
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 EUA IDMCBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com