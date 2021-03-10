 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

600 Adolescents Inoculated With Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 Shot In Israel Witness No Serious Side-Effects: Guardian

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:

Around 600 children between the ages of 12 and 16 who have been given the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNtech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccination in Israel did not experience any severe side-effects, the Guardian reports.

  • Israel’s health ministry has recommended vaccinating some teenagers if they suffer from underlying conditions.
  • The children, some of whom have cystic fibrosis, which affects the lungs, were not part of a clinical trial.
  • Pfizer is conducting a study of 12- to 15-year-olds and expects to begin another for five- to 11-year-olds.
  • The University of Oxford has also announced a trial to test its AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) produced Covid-19 vaccine on children young as six.
  • In December, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAdosed the first adolescent participants in the Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, the Company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in adolescents ages 12 to less than 18. 
  • More than half of Israelis have been given at least one coronavirus shot, and officials expect about 60% of the population will have been fully inoculated within weeks.
  • Israel, a country with 9 million people, around 25% of people, are under 16, the recommended minimum age for the Pfizer jab that Israel is administering.
  • According to the Israeli health ministry’s complied data, PFE/BNTX vaccine proved 95.8% effectiveness in preventing coronavirus infection than unvaccinated people.
  • Price Action: PFE and BNTX shares are trading 0.9% and 3.9% higher at $34.8 and $100.3, respectively, in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Pfizer/BioNTech To Supply Additional 4M COVID-19 Shots To Europe: Reuters
Johnson And Johnson's Vaccine Could Be A Game Changer
Pfizer To Make COVID-19 Jab In India On Faster Clearance Assurance, Export Freedom: Reuters
Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg
Why Is Graybug Vision Stock Plunging Today?
What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: israel the GuardianBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com