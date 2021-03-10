Biden Administration Poised To Buy Additional 100M Doses Of J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine: CNBC

President Joe Biden is set to announce a new contract with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) covering an added 100 million doses of their one-shot COVID-19 jab, to be delivered in the second half of the year, reports CNBC.

The U.S. president will announce the plans Wednesday during a White House meeting with executives from JNJ and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

J&J currently has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June.

The federal government shipped out around 3.9 million doses of the JNJ shot last week and says it plans to distribute 16 million more by the end of this month.

Based on an earlier report, JNJ was low on inventory, leading to a reduced initial supply of J&J’s vaccine if on emergency use authorization.

Last week, the Biden administration said that Merck would help make J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Price Action: JNJ shares gained 1.1% at $159.51 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.