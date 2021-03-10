 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biden Administration Poised To Buy Additional 100M Doses Of J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine: CNBC

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:

President Joe Biden is set to announce a new contract with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) covering an added 100 million doses of their one-shot COVID-19 jab, to be delivered in the second half of the year, reports CNBC.

  • The U.S. president will announce the plans Wednesday during a White House meeting with executives from JNJ and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).
  • J&J currently has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June.
  • The federal government shipped out around 3.9 million doses of the JNJ shot last week and says it plans to distribute 16 million more by the end of this month.
  • Based on an earlier report, JNJ was low on inventory, leading to a reduced initial supply of J&J’s vaccine if on emergency use authorization.
  • Last week, the Biden administration said that Merck would help make J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares gained 1.1% at $159.51 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + MRK)

Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg
New York Times Credits Report On Emergent BioSolutions For Biden's Canceled Vaccine Plant Visit
Why AnPac Bio-Medical, Surface Oncology, CorMedix Are Rallying Today
J&J Facing Supply Issues, Shaky To Meet EU Q2 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters
Surface Oncology To Test SRF388 Plus Keytruda Combo In Solid Tumor Settings
CDC Issues Guidelines For Americans Vaccinated Against COVID-19: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC COVID-19 Vaccine Joe BidenBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com