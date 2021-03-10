Pfizer To Make COVID-19 Jab In India On Faster Clearance Assurance, Export Freedom: Reuters
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has told the Indian government it wants to produce its COVID-19 vaccine locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports, reports Reuters.
- Last month, the company pulled out its marketing application seeking emergency approval for its COVID-19 shot in India after failing to adhere to the drug regulator’s request for a small local study.
- Pfizer was the first company to apply for emergency use authorization in India, proposing to import doses from its U.S. and European facilities instead of producing locally.
- “U.S. companies want to produce vaccines in India under joint ventures,” said one of the sources, citing Pfizer and fellow U.S. drug maker Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
- Another source confirmed Pfizer was interested in manufacturing in India, but Reuters could not find a second confirmation on Moderna.
- The Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest vaccine maker and is already bulk-manufacturing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine and plans to start producing the Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) shot from next month.
