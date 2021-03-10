Enveric Biosciences Stock Skyrockets After Licensing Agreement With Diverse Biotech
Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) soars in the premarket in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech. It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new molecules for oncology.
- Through the conjugation of cannabidiol (CBD) with existing standard-of-care drugs via Diverse Biotech's chemistry drug delivery platform, Enveric intends to expand its pipeline of development candidates into oncology supportive care indications.
- As part of the agreement, Enveric will add to the Company's list of target indications by obtaining five molecules, four of which are dermatology-focused and one that is pain-focused.
- Price Action: ENVB jumps 65.5% at $4.84 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General