Biolojic Inks Research And Licensing Pact With Eli Lilly For Diabetes Antibody Therapies
- Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) and Biolojic Design Ltd have entered into a research collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop antibody-based therapy for diabetes.
- The agreement will leverage Biolojic's AI-based multibody platform. Specific targets to be studied in the collaboration were not disclosed.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will pay research fees associated with the collaboration, and additionally, Biolojic will receive up to $121 million in milestone payments.
- Lilly will invest in a promissory note that may be convertible into Biolojic equity at a future date.
- Biolojic is also eligible to receive tiered royalties in the low- to mid-single digits on product sales arising out of the agreement.
- There will be no change to Lilly's 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance as a result of this transaction.
- Price Action: LLY shares are up 1.29% at $209.71 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: DiabetesBiotech News Health Care Contracts General