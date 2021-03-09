Novartis' Canakinumab Fails To Improve Survival In Late-Stage Lung Cancer Trial
Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) reported data from the Phase 3 CANOPY-2 study evaluating canakinumab (ACZ885) in advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The study did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
- The trial evaluated canakinumab plus chemotherapy agent docetaxel in adults with NSCLC whose disease progressed while on or after previous platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor immunotherapy.
- Canakinumab development program continues with two Phase 3 CANOPY trials, evaluating the antibody in first-line and adjuvant settings.
- Novartis and CANOPY-2 investigators will analyze the study data and are expected to submit the findings for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.
- Canakinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that could enhance anti-tumor immune response and reduce tumor cell proliferation, survival, and invasiveness.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.5% at $84.16 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
