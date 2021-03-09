Molecular Partners/Novartis's COVID-19 Antiviral Therapy Shows Encouraging Action Early-Stage Study
Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS: MLLCF) and its collaborator Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) have announced initial results from the ongoing Phase 1 study of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, ensovibep (MP0420), in healthy volunteers.
- In two cohorts of a single infusion of either 3mg or 9mg per kilogram body weight dosing, ensovibep was seen to be safe and well-tolerated.
- No significant adverse events were reported.
- Preliminary results showed extended exposure of MP0420 in serum, with a half-life of 2-3 weeks.
- The company plans to initiate Phase 2/3 global registration study in the second quarter of this year.
- The third cohort in this Phase 1 study, at a 20mg per kilogram dose level, has been planned. The cohort has not been enrolled due to the pandemic-related restrictions, with possible enrollment to start in the coming weeks.
- The companies have already identified the therapeutic dose levels, which will be investigated in the upcoming clinical studies below the 20mg per kilogram level.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.4% at $83.37, while MLLCF is up 1.4% at $21.54 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Covid-19 Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General