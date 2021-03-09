 Skip to main content

Aytu BioScience Stock Is Trading Higher After Healight Therapy Shows Improved Outcome In COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 6:11am   Comments
Aytu BioScience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) rises sharply in the premarket after first-in-human data with endotracheal UVA light catheter therapy show positive outcome in SARS-CoV-2 patients

  • Known as Healight, light catheter therapy is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.
  • Data indicate that the therapy reduces SARS-CoV-2 viral load and improves clinical outcomes in mechanically ventilated patients.
  • Five critically ill, mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients underwent UVA light therapy for five consecutive days.
  • The endotracheal treatment resulted in a significant logarithmic reduction of the SARS-CoV-2 viral load.
  • Average log changes from baseline to day five and day six were -2.41 and -3.2, respectively.
  • WHO clinical severity scores improved by an average of 1.6 and 3.6 points on day 15 and day 30, respectively.
  • Excluding subject two with an undetectable viral load, WHO clinical severity scores improved by 4.75 points on day 30.
  • The treatment did not result in any serious adverse device effects and was well tolerated.
  • Price Action: AYTU shares are trading 12.1% higher at $8.65 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Covid-19Biotech News Health Care FDA General

