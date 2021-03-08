AnaptysBio's Imsidolimab Fails To Separate From Placebo In Skin Blistering Disorder Study
AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) reports disappointing top-line data from its Phase 2 (POPLAR) trial of imsidolimab for palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP).
- The study failed to meet its primary endpoint of improvement on disease severity index from baseline at week 16, compared to placebo.
- PPP is an autoimmune disorder characterized by blister-like sores on the palms of hands and feet' soles.
- Improvement in disease severity index at week 16 was 6.1 for imsidolimab-treated patients, compared to 6.3 in the placebo group.
- The mean change in disease severity from baseline was 5.78 or 38% improvement in the Imsidolimab arm, versus 6.78 or 33% improvement on the placebo.
- Nine patients achieved 50% improvement, and four patients achieved 75% improvement in the imsidolimab arm at week 16, compared to 12 and 3 responders in the placebo arm, respectively.
- Five imsidolimab-treated patients achieved almost clear skin at week 16 relative to 3 on placebo.
- Further development in PPP is not currently anticipated, but the company will continue developing imsidolimab in five other immuno-dermatological indications.
- Phase 3 study in generalized pustular psoriasis will start during mid-2021.
- Imsidolimab was generally well-tolerated with a similar frequency of adverse events between treatment groups, and no severe or serious adverse events were observed in the imsidolimab arm.
- Price Action: ANAB shares trading has been halted, set to resume at 8:30 am EST.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: palmoplantar pustulosis Phase 2Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General