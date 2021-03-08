 Skip to main content

Gilead's Kite Pharma Earns FDA Nod For Yescarta For Type Of Blood Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 5:39am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILDKite Pharma's 'Yescarta' (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
  • This approval makes 'Yescarta' the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy approved for patients with indolent follicular lymphoma.
  • The treatment follows FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, priority review, and marks the third approved indication for a Kite cell therapy.
  • The approval is based on results from the ZUMA-5 open-label study in which 91% of patients with relapsed or refractory FL (n=81) responded to Yescarta, including an estimated 74% of patients in a continued remission at 18 months.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are down 0.96% at $64 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

