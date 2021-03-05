EMA's Medicinal Committee Backs Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy
- European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for Eli Lilly and Co's (NYSE: LLY) bamlanivimab alone, and bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, in COVID-19 in patients.
- The opinion covers the COVID-19 antibody therapy for patients aged 12 years and older who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
- In February, the antibody therapy received FDA Emergency Use Approval.
- Recently, the U.S. government agreed to purchase a minimum of 100,000 doses of antibody therapy, in an agreement valued at $210 million.
