 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EMA's Medicinal Committee Backs Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
  • European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for Eli Lilly and Co's (NYSE: LLY) bamlanivimab alone, and bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, in COVID-19 in patients.
  • The opinion covers the COVID-19 antibody therapy for patients aged 12 years and older who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
  • In February, the antibody therapy received FDA Emergency Use Approval.
  • Recently, the U.S. government agreed to purchase a minimum of 100,000 doses of antibody therapy, in an agreement valued at $210 million.
  • Price Action: LLY shares increased 1.9% at $204.32 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Tops Novo's Semaglutide In Late-Stage Diabetes Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Pfizer, Kiniksa Rises On Commercialization Pact With Regeneron, Bio-Techne To Buy Diagnostic Company
Eli Lilly/Incyte's Baricitinib Shows Benefit In Patchy Hair Loss Disorder
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida
US Government Calls For Additional Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Therapy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CHMP Covid-19Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com