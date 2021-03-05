 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Second Sight Medical Products Rallies After FDA Approval: Technical Levels To Watch

Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
Second Sight Medical Products Rallies After FDA Approval: Technical Levels To Watch

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) shares caught fire in Friday’s trading session after the company received FDA approval for a retinal prosthesis system.

Here are some key short- and long-term technical levels to watch. 

Second Sight Technical Levels: The short-term, 1-minute chart below shows the Second Sight premarket high was $2.60.

This price level acted previously as a resistance level and is now a potential support level. Another potential support level is $3.20. The level near $3.20 acted as support after the stock pulled back after its rally.

A bearish technical trader would like to see the price break below these support levels with some consolidation below. The bearish technical trader may wager that if this occurs, a further downward move is possible. 

The short-term chart below has shown a potential resistance level near the $4.20 level.

As of late Friday afternoon, the stock has crossed this level and is trading 425.87% higher to $7.52.  

eyes5min3-5-21.png

The daily chart below shows the $3 price level has acted as resistance in the past. A technical trader may speculate that this price could potentially hold as a support in the future. 

The daily chart shows previously the price level of $4.25 has been unable to be broken above. A technical trader may call this a potential resistance level. This level is key because a close over this level may indicate the resistance is possibly broken.

The stock has never had an FDA approval for the product, which makes it harder to find long-term technical levels for the stock.

The stock may need time to form these levels, as traders are still scrambling to buy or sell shares based on the news. 

Second Sight is trading with a market cap of $57 million and a public float of 13.25 million shares.

eyesdaily3-5-21.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EYES)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Why Second Sight Medical's Stock is Trading Higher Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Second Sight Medical's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Small Cap Analysis Technicals FDA Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com