 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WHO, SII Warn Of Raw Materials Shortage For COVID-19 Shots, Cites US Law As 'Serious' Limit:' Bloomberg

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:
WHO, SII Warn Of Raw Materials Shortage For COVID-19 Shots, Cites US Law As 'Serious' Limit:' Bloomberg
  • The head of Serum Institute of India (SII) and the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said that COVID-19 vaccine makers are amid a global shortage of the raw materials to manufacture the shots, Bloomberg reported.
  • SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla told a World Bank panel that a U.S. law blocking the export of certain key items, including bags and filters, will likely cause serious bottlenecks.
  • WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also added that there is a shortfall of required vials, glass, plastic, and stoppers.
  • SII, the largest vaccine maker, is licensed to produce COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX).
  • Those supply disruption concerns have cropped up after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed for Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) vaccines.
  • “There is a shortage of materials, of products that you need for the manufacturing of vaccines,” said Swaminathan. “This is where again you need global agreement and coordination not to do export bans.”
  • Last month, Financial times discussed vaccine manufacturers’ struggle to secure supplies of giant plastic bags used in bioreactors that mix pharmaceutical ingredients, thus creating a bottleneck, resulting in more vaccine rollout delays.
  • WHO will hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss these issues.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.3% at $34.31 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + PFE)

Takeda Seeks Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In Japan
News From The Vaccine World
Novartis Lends Support To Manufacture CureVac's COVID-19 Shots
Study Reports Some Cases Of Delayed Rash After Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Report
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Pfizer, Kiniksa Rises On Commercialization Pact With Regeneron, Bio-Techne To Buy Diagnostic Company
Pfizer's Lorbrena Wins Full FDA Approval As First Line Treatment Of ALK-Positive Lung Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com