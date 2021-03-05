 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nanobiotix, PharmaEngine Terminate Development Pact For Radiation Therapy In APAC Region

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 5:51am   Comments
Share:

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) and PharmaEngine Inc have agreed to terminate the license and collaboration agreement announced in August 2012.

  • The agreement provided PharmaEngine exclusive rights to further the development of NBTXR3 in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • Nanobiotix filed a prospectus last year notifying PharmaEngine of a material breach of the terms of the agreement.
  • PharmaEngine denied any breach and asserted certain material breaches of that agreement by Nanobiotix.
  • Pursuant to this termination, Nanobiotix will retain all rights to the development and commercialization of NBTXR3 in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • PharmaEngine will receive payments not exceeding $5 million in total.
  • In the future, PharmaEngine will be entitled to receive a payment of $7.5 million upon a second regulatory approval of NBTXR3.
  • If NBTX announces a new collaboration for the Asia-Pacific region within six months of the agreement's effective date, PharmaEngine will be entitled to an immediate $2.5 million payment.
  • PharmaEngine will also receive low-single-digit sales-based royalty for ten years.
  • NBTXR3 is a radio enhancer composed of sterile, functionalized, crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles.
  • It is designed to increase the radiotherapy energy deposit inside tumor cells to increase tumor cell death compared to radiotherapy alone without adding toxicity to adjacent healthy tissues.
  • Price Action: NBTX shares closed 5.9% lower at $15.51 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBTX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2021
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Radiation TherapyBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com