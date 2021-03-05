 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda Seeks Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In Japan

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Takeda Seeks Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) has asked regulators to approve the use of Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273 or TAK-919).

  • Takeda filed the New Drug Application to import and distribute the shot. It has earlier said approval could be given in May.
  • Takeda will handle about 50 million Moderna doses, beginning in the first half of 2021, pending licensure in Japan.
  • Recently, Takeda dosed the first patient in Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 at the 100 μg dose level in Japan.
  • Japan kicked off its inoculations in the middle of February using Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) vaccine. But, Pfizer doses imported from European factories are in short supply.
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) applied for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate early in February, and that decision is still pending.
  • Additionally, Takeda also handled the approval process and domestic production of about 250 million doses of Novavax Inc’s (NASDAQ: NVAX) vaccine, which entered clinical trials in Japan late last month.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.8% at $129.9 in premarket trading on the last check Friday, while TAK shares closed 1.5% lower at $17.44 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX + MRNA)

Moderna To Collaborate With IBM On COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution — Utilizing Blockchain Tech
News From The Vaccine World
Novartis Lends Support To Manufacture CureVac's COVID-19 Shots
Study Reports Some Cases Of Delayed Rash After Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Report
Emergent BioSolutions Capable Of Manufacturing 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Annually, CEO Says
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine JapanBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com