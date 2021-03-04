Biogen To Build New Gene Therapy Facility With $200M Investment
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) plans to build a new gene therapy manufacturing facility at its Research Triangle Park manufacturing campuses in North Carolina to support its growing gene therapy pipeline, with an estimated total investment of approximately $200 million.
- Biogen aims to continue its investment in North Carolina through the new facility and expand its existing operations and a combined workforce of approximately 1,900 employees at both campuses in Research Triangle Park.
- The new 175,000 square feet facility will create approximately 90 new jobs and be operational by 2023.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are up 0.3% at $267.33 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.
