Biogen To Build New Gene Therapy Facility With $200M Investment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIBplans to build a new gene therapy manufacturing facility at its Research Triangle Park manufacturing campuses in North Carolina to support its growing gene therapy pipeline, with an estimated total investment of approximately $200 million.
  • Biogen aims to continue its investment in North Carolina through the new facility and expand its existing operations and a combined workforce of approximately 1,900 employees at both campuses in Research Triangle Park.
  • The new 175,000 square feet facility will create approximately 90 new jobs and be operational by 2023.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are up 0.3% at $267.33 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care FDA General

