Vascular Biogenics' Ovarian Cancer Gene Therapy Shows Response Rate Of Over 58%
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) announced positive results of the pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase 3 OVAL study of VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) in recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) is an anti-cancer gene-therapy.
- The data was published online in Gynecologic Oncology.
- The analysis showed a CA-125 (validated biomarker) response rate of 58% or higher in evaluable patients in the VB-111 treatment arm.
- In patients who had a post-dosing fever, a marker for VB-111 treatment, the response rate was 69%.
- Recently an independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee found no safety issues with the Phase 3 trial and recommended its continuation.
- Price Action: VBLT shares are trading higher by 7.6% at $1.98 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
