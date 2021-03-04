 Skip to main content

Vascular Biogenics' Ovarian Cancer Gene Therapy Shows Response Rate Of Over 58%

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 8:28am   Comments
  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLTannounced positive results of the pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase 3 OVAL study of VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) in recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) is an anti-cancer gene-therapy.
  • The data was published online in Gynecologic Oncology.
  • The analysis showed a CA-125 (validated biomarker) response rate of 58% or higher in evaluable patients in the VB-111 treatment arm.
  • In patients who had a post-dosing fever, a marker for VB-111 treatment, the response rate was 69%.
  • Recently an independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee found no safety issues with the Phase 3 trial and recommended its continuation.
  • Price Action: VBLT shares are trading higher by 7.6% at $1.98 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

