Soligenix Shares Rally On Positive Preclinical Data For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) rises sharply in premarket trading after the publication of positive results from pre-clinical immunogenicity studies for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, dubbed as CiVax.

  • The data demonstrated rapid-onset, neutralizing antibody and cell-mediated immunity using full-length Spike protein antigens.
  • This work will continue under a $1.5M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awarded to Soligenix in December last year.
  • CiVax is Soligenix's heat-stable subunit vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 infection.
  • The following steps will include evaluating immunogenicity in a non-human primate model and assessing antibody coverage with key variants of the virus.
  • Price Action: SNGX shares gained 34.8% at $2.18 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

