Eli Lilly/Incyte's Baricitinib Shows Benefit In Patchy Hair Loss Disorder
Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) announces top-line results from Phase 3 BRAVE-AA2 study evaluating baricitinib 2-mg and 4-mg in adults with severe alopecia areata (AA).
- AA is an autoimmune disorder that usually results in unpredictable, patchy hair loss.
- Both doses of baricitinib met the primary efficacy endpoint at Week 36, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in scalp hair regrowth compared to placebo.
- Safety outcomes of baricitinib in BRAVE-AA2 were consistent with its established safety profile in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis. No deaths, major adverse cardiovascular events, or venous thromboembolic events were reported in the study.
- Data from an additional Phase 3 study of baricitinib in AA will be available in the first half of this year. Baricitinib is an oral JAK inhibitor discovered by Incyte and licensed to Lilly. It is approved as Olumiant for moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis candidates for systemic therapy.
- Baricitinib is also being investigated in systematic lupus erythematosus, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and COVID-19.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.92% at $202.27, and INCY is down 1.7% at $77.11 on the last check Wednesday.
