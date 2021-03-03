 Skip to main content

Arena Pharma's Olorinab Fails To Top Placebo In IBS-Related Abdominal Pain

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 6:10am   Comments
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) has announced topline data from Phase 2b CAPTIVATE trial evaluating olorinab for abdominal pain due to Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

  • Although olorinab was well tolerated, the results show that it did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in the overall abdominal pain score from baseline to week 12.
  • Within the participants with a baseline abdominal pain score of more than 6.5 (median), the 50 mg treatment group showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in pain score of 1.64 points compared to placebo and 3.93 points from baseline at week 12.
  • Olorinab was generally safe and well-tolerated in the study, notably with no worsening of bowel habits and no treatment interruptions.
  • The company expects to evaluate possible strategic options for olorinab.
  • Olorinab (APD371) is an oral, peripherally acting, highly selective, full agonist of the cannabinoid receptor 2, designed to provide pain relief while minimizing the risk of psychoactive adverse effects.
  • Price Action: ARNA shares closed 4.1% lower at $76.81.

