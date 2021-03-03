KemPharm Shares Trade Higher After FDA Approval For Azstarys In ADHD
- The FDA has approved KemPharm Inc's (NASDAQ: KMPH) market application for Azstarys (formerly referred to as KP415), a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older.
- ADHD is a neurobehavioral disorder of childhood that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors.
- AZSTARYS consists of serdexmethylphenidate, KemPharm's prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH.
- Azstarys will be commercially available in the U.S. as early as the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: KMPH shares soared 78.7% at $16.85 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.