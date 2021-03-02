Neurocrine/Takeda's Luvadaxistat Fails To Improve Schizophrenia Symptom Severity
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) announces topline data from Phase 2 INTERACT study evaluating luvadaxistat (NBI-1065844/TAK-831) for the treatment of negative symptoms and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.
- Luvadaxistat is an oral, selective inhibitor with a high binding affinity to d-amino acid oxidase. It targets glutamate, an abundant neurotransmitter in the brain.
- The trial did not meet its primary endpoint as measured by the change from baseline on the PANSS NSFS (score used to assess schizophrenia symptom severity) at Day 84.
- Luvadaxistat met secondary endpoints of cognitive assessment.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) granted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including luvadaxistat, in June last year.
- The results from the study are being evaluated to determine the next steps for development activities.
- Price Action: TAK shares are up 1.88% at $17.30, while NBIX shares are down by 5.03% at $103.93 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
