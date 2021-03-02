 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Neurocrine/Takeda's Luvadaxistat Fails To Improve Schizophrenia Symptom Severity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIXannounces topline data from Phase 2 INTERACT study evaluating luvadaxistat (NBI-1065844/TAK-831) for the treatment of negative symptoms and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

  • Luvadaxistat is an oral, selective inhibitor with a high binding affinity to d-amino acid oxidase. It targets glutamate, an abundant neurotransmitter in the brain. 
  • The trial did not meet its primary endpoint as measured by the change from baseline on the PANSS NSFS (score used to assess schizophrenia symptom severity) at Day 84.
  • Luvadaxistat met secondary endpoints of cognitive assessment.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAKgranted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including luvadaxistat, in June last year.
  • The results from the study are being evaluated to determine the next steps for development activities.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are up 1.88% at $17.30, while NBIX shares are down by 5.03% at $103.93 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBIX + TAK)

Takeda Divests Four Diabetes Products In Japan To Teijin Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
Takeda Doses First Participant In Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Study In Japan
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
Takeda's Maribavir Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Late-Stage Study In Transplant Recipients
Takeda Files Japan Marketing Application For Darvadstrocel In Crohn's Disease
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Phase 2 Trial SchizophreniaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com