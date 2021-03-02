Cerecor Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive CERC-002 Efficacy Data In COVID-19 Study
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares gained premarket on the heels of final efficacy data, including 60-day mortality from the Phase 2 trial evaluating CERC-002 in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- This analysis updates the preliminary topline data reported in January.
- The updated data demonstrated a higher proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure over the 28-day study period (primary endpoint) compared to placebo.
- At both the 28-day and the 60-day final timepoints, an approximately 50% trend in mortality reduction (22.5% vs. 10.8%) was observed.
- Efficacy was highest in patients over the age of 60.
- CERC-002 showed statistically significant efficacy on top of corticosteroids and standard of care treatments in COVID-19 ARDS.
- The treatment was well-tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse effects were reported.
- The Company plans to meet with FDA to discuss the potential path to Emergency Use Authorization and approval.
- Price Action: CERC shares were trading 13.9% higher at $4.25 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
