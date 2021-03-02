People Allergic To Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Might Be Allowed To Get JNJ Shot: CNBC

Reports of allergic reactions to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are not very common, with a handful of cases for every million shots given. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering allowing Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine shot for people who cannot get the other vaccines, CNBC reports.

The CDC currently recommends that people who have a severe allergic reaction to either of the two-shot vaccines not get the second shot.

However, it now recommends that such patients get the J&J vaccine instead at least 28 days later to maximize protection against COVID-19 infection.

According to CDC data, there were 47 reports of a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction among those who received Pfizer’s vaccine and 19 cases in those who received Moderna as of January 18.

Jessica MacNeil, an epidemiologist at the CDC, noted that the vaccines “are not interchangeable” and that the safety and efficacy of taking one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one of the J&J vaccine have not been tested.

There have been fewer reported cases of allergic reactions to the J&J vaccine compared to Moderna and Pfizer, but one should also note that the JNJ shot hasn’t been rolled out in the broader population yet.

Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.6% at $160.27, PFE is up 0.2% at $33.75, while MRNA is down 2.2% at $153.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.